(Bloomberg) -- Philippine central bank Governor Nestor Espenilla flagged another interest-rate hike after inflation exceeded 6 percent in August for the first time in nine years.

"We’re dealing with multiple shocks from different origins. So we’ll need both strong non-monetary and monetary policy responses to quell inflation concerns decisively," Espenilla said in a mobile-phone message Friday.

Espenilla, who’s facing a crucial test since taking office last year, has been stepping up his rhetoric after criticisms the central bank had been slow in warding off price pressures. A slumping currency is adding to his headache, with the peso falling to the weakest level since 2005 this week.

Click to read the governor saying on Thursday he will weigh the need for more policy action

Central banks are intensifying the battle against the deepening rout sweeping across emerging markets. Indonesia’s central bank governor this week pledged to take “pre-emptive” steps and to be ahead of the curve as the rupiah slid to a record low.

Espenilla has already delivered 100 basis points of rate increases since May, including a 50 basis-point hike in August. The central bank will next meet to decide on interest rates on Sept. 27.

The peso was trading at 53.96 per dollar in Manila, heading for a 0.9 percent drop this week. The benchmark Philippine stock index fell a third day.

To contact the reporters on this story: Claire Jiao in Manila at cjiao5@bloomberg.net;Clarissa Batino in Manila at cbatino@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Karl Lester M. Yap, Clarissa Batino

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.