(Bloomberg) -- The Philippine central bank is unlikely to pivot to monetary policy easing in the next few months as inflation risks persist, Governor Eli Remolona said Wednesday.

Remolona signaled again that the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ key interest rate will remain at a 16-year high “for a while,” as monetary authorities keep an eye on potential supply shocks, including the effects of the El Nino weather phenomenon on food and energy prices.

“We’re still not yet out of the woods when it comes to inflation,” Remolona said at a media briefing. Rate cuts will only be considered once inflation expectations are in a “comfortable” range, he added.

The BSP has maintained its hawkish stance despite holding rates steady at its past two meetings. While inflation has eased near the central bank’s 2%-4% goal, monetary authorities are watchful of risks from transport and power costs that lean “significantly” toward the upside.

Remolona had earlier said that the central bank isn’t ready yet to consider reversing some of its 450 basis-points of rate increases since last year, citing the chance that the inflation downtrend won’t hold.

The majority of economists polled by Bloomberg expect that the BSP is done with what has been its most aggressive monetary-policy tightening in two decades, and most do not see any rate easing until the second half of 2024.

--With assistance from Cliff Venzon and Ditas Lopez.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.