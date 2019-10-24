(Bloomberg) -- Explore what’s moving the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

The Philippine central bank doesn’t need to intervene in the currency market even after the peso climbed to a three-month high this week, said Felipe Medalla, a member of the policy-making Monetary Board.

If the peso “is overshooting, maybe the central bank should do something about it. But I don’t think it’s overshooting,” Medalla said in an interview in Manila. “Even if we do nothing, it will self correct.”

The peso is the best performer among the actively traded Asian currencies in the past month, trading this week at its strongest against the dollar since July 31. It climbed to 50.92 per dollar earlier on Thursday before trading at 51.03 at the midday break.

The dollar-peso rate forecast by bankers in the central bank’s survey “is much higher than we have now,” Medalla said. The peso’s rise “is not a source of concern,” he said, echoing comments made by Governor Benjamin Diokno.

Diokno Says Philippines Hasn’t Intervened in FX 99% of the Time

To contact the reporter on this story: Ditas Lopez in Manila at dlopez55@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Cecilia Yap at cyap19@bloomberg.net, Clarissa Batino

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.