(Bloomberg) -- The Philippine central bank will hold a rate-setting meeting a day early, in a rare move, because some members of the policy-making Monetary Board will attend a family wedding on Thursday, according to Finance Secretary Ralph Recto.

Recto, a member of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ policy board, told reporters on Tuesday that the rate meeting will be moved to Wednesday from Thursday. The central bank said the announcement of the rate decision is still set for Thursday.

Policymakers normally schedule the meeting and the announcement of the decision on the same day, largely to prevent any leaks of the outcome that may impact financial markets.

The central bank is widely expected to keep its key rate steady at its first policy meeting for the year amid easing inflation. All 19 economists in a Bloomberg survey predict the rate will stay at a nearly 17-year high of 6.5%.

BSP Governor Eli Remolona last month said that a rate cut is unlikely in the first half of the year, reiterating that policy settings need to remain sufficiently tight given the lingering inflationary risks.

