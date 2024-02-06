(Bloomberg) -- Philippine inflation cooled to a three-year low in January but the central bank is sticking to a hawkish stance, expecting price gains to flare up above target again from next quarter due to El Nino.

Rice prices quickened for a third straight month to 22.6% from a year earlier, a fresh 15-year high, the statistics agency said on Tuesday. Overall inflation eased to 2.8% in January, the slowest pace since October 2020 and compares with a median forecast of 3.1% in a Bloomberg survey.

“Inflation could temporarily accelerate above the target range from Q2 2024 due to the impacts of El Nino weather conditions and positive base effects,” Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said in a statement. The Philippine central bank had projected last month’s print to range between 2.8% and 3.6%.

Among the world’s biggest rice buyers, the Philippines is vulnerable to price shocks in the staple grain, which have persisted even after lower import tariffs.

The BSP said the “balance of risks to the inflation outlook still leans significantly towards the upside,” citing potential price pressures from costlier food on account of El Nino as well as higher transport fares and electricity rates.

“Looking ahead, the Monetary Board deems it necessary to keep monetary policy settings sufficiently tight until a sustained downtrend in inflation becomes evident,” the central bank said, adding it will consider the latest inflation and economic growth data at its Feb. 15 rate-setting meeting.

BSP Governor Eli Remolona last month said that a rate cut is unlikely in the first half of the year, reiterating that policy settings need to remain sufficiently tight given the lingering inflationary risks. The central bank has maintained its policy rate at a nearly 17-year high of 6.5% after a series of hikes since May 2022.

The central bank is likely to keep its key rate unchanged at next week’s meeting as it “has the convenience of time to wait for inflation to really settle within its target band before beginning its easing cycle,” HSBC Holdings Plc. economist Aris Dacanay said in a note.

“The current inflation numbers are great, but the economy can’t completely relax just yet,” he said.

