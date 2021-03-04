Philippine Central Bank Sees No Need Yet to Act Versus Inflation

Philippine central bank Governor Benjamin Diokno said there isn’t a need yet to act to control inflation as domestic demand remains weak.

“We thought it does not require a monetary response at the moment,” Diokno said in an online briefing on Thursday. Policy makers are “confident” that average inflation will be within the 2% to 4% target range this year and the next, he said.

Inflation may remain above 4% in the coming months before tapering in the second half, the governor said. Factors driving price gains are supply-related and domestic demand remains weak, he said.

Consumer prices probably rose 4.7% from a year ago last month, according to a Bloomberg survey, ahead of Friday’s data release. That’s quicker than January’s 4.2% print, which was the fastest in two years.

