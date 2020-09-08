(Bloomberg) -- The Philippine central bank said it’s on track to sell its maiden securities this quarter, a program that will become its main tool to control liquidity in the financial system.

“The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas securities, over time, shall be considered the BSP’s main liquidity tool for locking in structural liquidity surplus,” the central bank said in an emailed reply to questions on Tuesday.

Selling its own debt will allow BSP to better guide bond yields and improve loan pricing, it said. At present, Bangko Sentral uses a host of tools including term short-term deposits and reserve requirement ratios to manage money supply.

Meanwhile, the bank said it will continue to buy government bonds in the secondary market for as long as needed. The program will be integrated into its monetary operations, it said.

