(Bloomberg) -- The Philippine central bank is unlikely to pivot to monetary policy easing in the first half of the year as inflation risks persist, Governor Eli Remolona said.

“It’s possible but maybe not likely,” Remolona said at a media briefing Saturday when asked if the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas will begin cutting its policy rate in the first six months of the year. The BSP is also closely monitoring the actions of the Fed in the US, he said.

Supply shocks, including rice prices, may derail the central bank’s efforts to bring inflation back to its 2%-to-4% goal this year, according to the central bank chief. “We’re not out of the woods,” he said.

Still, current inflation data look good and monetary authorities “like the trend so far,” Remolona said. Consumer prices increased 3.9% in December from a year earlier, the slowest pace in 22 months.

Despite easing inflation, the BSP has said monetary settings will stay “sufficiently tight” until there’s a sustained downtrend in price gains. The central bank’s key interest rate is at a 16-year high of 6.5%, after 450 basis points of hikes since May 2022.

