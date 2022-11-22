(Bloomberg) -- The Philippine central bank is ready to move to a slower pace of interest-rate increases, according to Governor Felipe Medalla, amid expectations that the Federal Reserve will turn less hawkish.

Medalla, whose base case is for the Fed’s next rate move to be a half-point increase followed by a quarter-point, sees the need for Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to do even less.

“It’s all a matter of the degree and how much to respond,” he said in an interview on Tuesday. “But not necessarily point by point.”

Medalla has led the BSP in delivering the most-aggressive tightening in Southeast Asia this year, with 300 basis points of moves since May to contain inflation and support the peso. Future monetary moves will remain data dependent, and policy makers are ready to deliver big rate increases if needed, the governor said.

Domestic inflation is seen to slow to the mid-point of a 2%-4% target in the second half of 2023.

Earlier Tuesday, he said it’s too early to tell when the BSP may pause its policy tightening.

Analysts including those from Barclays Plc expect another half-point rate increase by BSP next month.

Foreign Exchange

While the Philippine peso remains Southeast Asia’s worst performer this year, it has gained more than 2% this quarter, paring losses after the monetary tightening and forex market intervention.

Hawkish Fed Tests Philippine Central Bank Chief’s Policy Signals

BSP is also unlikely to change limits on banks’ foreign exchange position, Medalla said at the interview. The monetary authority will stick to “moral suasion” and tweaking reporting requirements to manage currency volatility, he said.

