(Bloomberg) -- Figaro Coffee Group Inc. jumped as Philippine’s largest instant noodle maker Monde Nissin Corp. acquired a 15% stake in the company, giving the local coffee chain and restaurant operator more funds to expand its store network.

Shares of Figaro rose as much as 4.5% Thursday to the highest in nearly a year while volume surged about 20 times of its three-month daily average. Monde Nissin, on the other hand, declined as much as 2.2%.

Monde Nissin will buy 15% of the company for 820.3 million pesos ($15 million), boosting Figaro’s coffers which include 698 million pesos raised through an initial public offering a year ago. Analysts said this would enable Figaro to ride the growing momentum in the economy’s reopening and double its company-owned store count by 2024.

“The transaction makes sense for both,” says AP Securities analyst Francis Subido. “With Monde on board, Figaro gets procurement and financial capabilities to become a stronger player. On the other side, Figaro is a potential avenue to sell Monde’s alternative products. It’s a small investment for Monde but the potential payback is huge.”

Priced cheaper than its bigger rivals Starbucks Corp. and Jollibee Foods Corp., Figaro’s coffee joints, pizza shops and Chinese restaurants are gaining a following among middle-income households whose purchasing power has been eroded by the pandemic and the fastest inflation in 14 years.

“Figaro’s strategy is competitive pricing. It’s more affordable and has bigger servings, giving more value than its rivals,” Subido said. “Monde raises Figaro’s X-factor that could create a strong restaurant player should this partnership work.”

