(Bloomberg) -- A Philippine court has acquitted former Senator Leila de Lima for a drug case, marking a key win for ex-President Rodrigo Duterte’s staunch critic who’s been detained for six years.

The acquittal is for allegations that De Lima received drug money to fund her 2016 senatorial run. Despite the court decision, De Lima will remain detained as she’s facing another drug charge, for which she is seeking bail.

The court decision came after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. recently said there were abuses in Duterte’s drug war, which has killed thousands. Marcos, who won the 2022 elections alongside Duterte’s daughter, said his government will focus on going after drug syndicates and rehabilitating victims. Duterte is being investigated by the International Criminal Court for his drug war.

