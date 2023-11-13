(Bloomberg) -- A Philippine court has granted the bail petition of former Senator Leila de Lima, a staunch critic of ex-President Rodrigo Duterte who has been in detention for six years.

The court allowed de Lima to post bail, according to a ruling by Judge Gener Gito.

De Lima is facing her last remaining drug case where she’s accused of tolerating alleged drug trade in the national penitentiary when she was justice chief. A court acquitted her in mid-May in a charge alleging her of conspiracy to trade illegal drugs.

