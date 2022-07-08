(Bloomberg) -- A Philippines appeals court has affirmed the cyber libel conviction of a Nobel Prize winner who runs a news site critical of former president Rodrigo Duterte.

Maria Ressa, CEO of Rappler Inc., and her co-accused disagree with the appellate court’s decision, according to a statement. “Both will avail of all legal remedies available to them,” including elevating the matter to the Supreme Court.

Ressa has won wide international praise for investigations of alleged police abuses in Duterte’s anti-drug efforts. In June 2020, she was convicted of cyber libel charges initiated by a businessman who believes he’d been defamed by a report on his alleged links to drug smuggling.

Journalism advocates say the case is part of a campaign of official intimidation. Duterte’s spokesman at the time denied his role in influencing the case, calling the conviction a result of “bad journalism” and “bad lawyering.”

Rappler is also facing the possibility of a shutdown after the Securities and Exchange Commission in late June stood by its 2018 decision to revoke the site’s license to operate. It found Rappler liable of violating the constitutional restriction on foreign ownership in mass media when it issued depositary receipts, which it said gave U.S.-based Omidyar Network Fund Inc. control over the news network.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.