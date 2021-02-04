(Bloomberg) -- Inflation in the Philippines picked up more than expected in January, signaling that space for easy monetary policy might be narrowing amid a shaky economic recovery.

Consumer prices rose 4.2% last month, the statistics agency reported Friday, the fastest since January 2019. That’s above the central bank’s forecast of 3.3%-4.1%, and higher than all 19 analyst estimates in a Bloomberg survey, which had a median of 3.5%.

The peso was little changed after the data was released, while the stock exchange was yet to open.

Rising costs of food and drinks, particularly meat and vegetables, pushed inflation up, Claire Dennis Mapa, national statistician, said at a briefing.

As price pressures build, some analysts expect the central bank to keep its benchmark interest rate steady at 2% for the whole year.

“Any additional rate cuts at this juncture would continue to build unwanted inflationary pressure,” Noelan Arbis, economist at HSBC Holdings Plc in Hong Kong, said ahead of Friday’s data. Rate hikes could come by 2022, he said.

Diverging Inflation Paths Shape Asian Central Banks’ Room to Act

The central bank has said inflation is likely to remain in the upper half of its 2%-4% target in the first half of the year, before easing to below 3%. Governor Benjamin Diokno said in early January that there will be a “long pause” on the interest-rate front, with the current rate in place for another two quarters or more.

Policy makers next meet on rates Feb. 11.

