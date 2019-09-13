(Bloomberg) -- Tremors were felt in Manila after a magnitude 5 earthquake struck Luzon, the largest and most populous island in the Philippines.

The earthquake hit the region at a depth of 10km, according to the EMSC. Philippines National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council put the magnitude at 5.5.

The central bank cut short a briefing as people were asked to evacuate the building. Philippine Daily Inquirer reported that the senate building was also evacuated.

Located along the Pacific Ring of Fire, the Philippines is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. In 2013, a 7.2 magnitude quake hit Bohol province and areas in central Philippines, killing more than 200 people and affecting 600,000 families.

