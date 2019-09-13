29m ago
Philippine Earthquake Felt in Manila
(Bloomberg) -- Tremors were felt in Manila after a magnitude 5 earthquake struck Luzon, the largest and most populous island in the Philippines.
- The earthquake hit the region at a depth of 10km, according to the EMSC. Philippines National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council put the magnitude at 5.5.
- The central bank cut short a briefing as people were asked to evacuate the building. Philippine Daily Inquirer reported that the senate building was also evacuated.
- Located along the Pacific Ring of Fire, the Philippines is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. In 2013, a 7.2 magnitude quake hit Bohol province and areas in central Philippines, killing more than 200 people and affecting 600,000 families.
