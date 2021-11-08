(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines’ economic recovery gained traction in the third quarter despite tough curbs on movement amid the nation’s worst Covid outbreak yet.

Gross domestic product grew a seasonally adjusted 3.8% in July-September from the previous quarter, according to presentation material uploaded in a Zoom briefing ahead of data release, higher than all estimates in a Bloomberg survey of 13 economists. That compares to the 1.4% median growth estimate in the survey and a 1.3% contraction on the sequential basis in the second quarter.

Compared to the previous year, GDP expanded 7.1% in the third quarter, slower than the revised 12% growth in April-June.

The economy had been expected to disappoint in the third quarter as daily infections rose to records and the capital region was placed under lockdown, pushing up the jobless rate. Restrictions have since been eased and movement in shops and workplaces has improved as infections ebb.

Even with a better growth outlook, central bank Governor Benjamin Diokno has said he’s prepared to keep monetary settings loose to boost the economy, which is expected to log one of the slowest recoveries in Asia. Policy makers are scheduled to set the key rate on Nov. 18.

