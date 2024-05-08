(Bloomberg) -- The Philippine economy sustained its momentum in the first quarter, keeping it among the region’s fastest-growing although strains are showing from high borrowing costs and persistent inflation.

Gross domestic product in the three months through March grew 5.7% from a year earlier, the Philippine Statistics Authority said on Thursday. That’s more than the 5.5% the prior quarter but below the 5.9% expansion seen in a Bloomberg survey. Quarter-on-quarter, the economy notched a better than expected 1.3% growth.

While the latest data point to the resilience of the Philippine economy, which posted the fastest expansion in Southeast Asia last year, more signs have emerged that interest rates at a 17-year high and sticky inflation are taking their toll on domestic activity. Consumption, which accounts for more than 70% of output, rose 4.6% last quarter, the slowest growth post-pandemic.

Last quarter’s GDP would likely convince the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, which delivered the most-aggressive monetary tightening in two decades to tame inflation, to keep the key rate steady at 6.5% at its meeting next week.

Government spending increased by a mere 1.7% in the first quarter, while investment climbed by 1.3% versus 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Elevated prices of major food items and the heat wave caused the slowdown in consumption, Secretary Arsenio Balisacan told a briefing in Manila.

Still, Balisacan was sanguine over growth prospects, forecasting a faster expansion in the current quarter that will enable the Philippines to meet its growth target in 2024, unless the government’s gains in fighting inflation are reversed.

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index erased its gains after the data, losing 0.7% as of 11:28 a.m. local time after rising as much as 0.9% before the GDP report. The peso was little changed at 57.36 per dollar.

Don’t read too much into the incremental pickup in the top-line figure for Philippine GDP growth. All in all, the details show underlying domestic demand softened in the first quarter. This suggests Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas will be able to avoid having to hike again at its next meeting on May 16, despite recent peso weakness.

— Tamara Mast Henderson, Asean economist

“With hard work and the right policies in place, we are confident that we will achieve our growth target of 6% to 7% this year,” Balisacan said.

