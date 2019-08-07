(Bloomberg) -- Philippine economic growth unexpectedly slowed last quarter as belated approval of the budget failed to get government spending off the ground.

Gross domestic product expanded 5.5% in the second quarter from a year ago, lower than the 5.9% median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists. That’s down from 5.6% expansion in the first quarter.

The second-quarter growth figure could influence the central bank decision on monetary policy later Thursday. Almost all of the 26 economists in a Bloomberg survey predict a 25-basis point cut to the benchmark rate as cooling inflation gives policy makers room to support the economy.

A four-month delay in approving the budget -- finally passed in April -- prompted the government to lower its 2019 GDP growth target to 6%-7%, from 7%-8%

Earlier this week, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno said he sees room for an additional 50 basis points of interest-rate cuts this year

