(Bloomberg) -- The Philippine economy suffered its deepest contraction in decades in the second quarter amid one of Asia’s earliest and longest lockdowns against the coronavirus pandemic.

Gross domestic product shrank 16.5% from a year ago, according to the national statistics agency. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of 21 economists was for a 9.4% contraction, with estimates ranging from -2.5% to -23.8%. GDP contracted for a second consecutive quarter on a quarter-on-quarter basis, down 15.2%, implying the economy is in recession.

Key Insights

President Rodrigo Duterte imposed a stringent quarantine that shut most businesses and suspended public transport from March to May. A surge in Covid-19 infections prompted the government to reimpose a lockdown in the capital region and surroundings Tuesday

Record-high unemployment and a steep decline in money sent home by Filipinos weighed on private consumption, which drives roughly two-thirds of GDP

Exports suffered double-digit annual drops from March to June as the lockdown restricted production and snarled supply chains

Get More

The government is hiring more health care workers and ramping up testing to control the outbreak and inspire consumer confidence

The number of Covid-19 cases has risen more than sixfold since restrictions were eased in June, making the Philippine outbreak the second-largest in Southeast Asia

