Philippine Fertility Rate Drops to Less Than Two Kids Per Woman

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines’ fertility rate dropped this year to below two children per woman of reproductive age, highlighting a demographic transition that could boost efforts to bring down poverty.

The total fertility rate fell to 1.9 offspring per woman aged between 15 and 49 in 2022 from 2.7 in 2017, according to a survey published this week on the Philippine Statistics Authority’s website. That’s below the 2.1 viewed as the level at which a population replaces itself from a generation to the next.

“Economic gains from the demographic transition can be funneled to reduce poverty and improve labor force participation,” Lolito Tacardon, the population commission’s officer-in-charge, said in a separate statement. This will likely help boost savings and investments for couples and individuals.

A spate of countries are seeing fertility rates drop as economic opportunities grow and access to contraception improves. Global fertility is also expected to slip after pandemic-era lockdowns limited in-person interaction.

In the Philippines, the government in recent years worked to boost access to family planning and contraceptives, which traditionally are frowned upon.

About half of married women indicated they desire no more children, PSA said. Women in rural areas had a higher total fertility rate of 2.2, compared to 1.7 in urban areas.

Still, the Philippines “will continue to see a robust labor force at over 63% of the population until 2030 or 2035,” said Tacardon. “Focus should now be on ensuring that the quality and capacity of the country’s human resources are enhanced.”

