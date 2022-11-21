(Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos stamped out speculation that Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno is on his way out, describing it as “fake news.”

“Why would I do that? We have assembled a great team and we’re trying to go down a certain direction,” Marcos said in a briefing. “It’s a very poor time to change horses at midstream.”

Marcos named Diokno as finance chief shortly after his May election victory. Diokno was then central bank head, and previously served as budget chief during Rodrigo Duterte’s presidency.

Diokno, on the sidelines of a forum early Tuesday, said he shares a “very good” relationship with the president.

“I’m old in this game to even bother about this. I just work non-stop,” Diokno said at the event in Manila, adding he doesn’t know where the rumor is coming from.

Diokno said the Philippine economy is on track to meet the government’s growth goal this year, and may even reach the upper band of its 6.5%-7.5% target.

--With assistance from Siegfrid Alegado and Ditas Lopez.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.