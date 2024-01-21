(Bloomberg) -- Philippine Finance Secretary Ralph Recto said he will take his oath as a member of the central bank’s policy-setting board on Monday, taking the last seat in the seven-member panel.

Recto will be the representative of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s cabinet to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ Monetary Board. Recto, who assumed the role of finance chief on Jan. 12, said in a mobile phone message that he will be sworn in to the policy-making board at 1 p.m.

The central bank’s key interest rate is currently at a near 17-year high of 6.5%, after 450 basis points of hikes since May 2022.

