(Bloomberg) -- MediCard Philippines Inc. is exploring a sale that could fetch as much as $400 million for the business, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The closely-held health-care company is working with a financial adviser on the potential divestment and has started reaching out to prospective parties, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the process is private. MediCard is seeking a valuation of $300 million to $400 million in a deal, the people said.

Deliberations are ongoing and there’s no certainty that a deal will proceed, the people said. MediCard didn’t immediately respond to multiple phone calls and emails seeking comment.

MediCard is the only health maintenance organization in the Philippines that was founded and managed by doctors, according to its website.

Since its inception in 1986, the company has grown from providing health care to individuals and families to serving large local and multinational corporations, the website shows. It has almost one million members and over 54,000 accredited doctors in more than 1,000 hospitals and clinics across the country.

