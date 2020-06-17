(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines’ ombudsman is investigating Health Secretary Francisco Duque and other officials of his agency for alleged irregularities in the nation’s coronavirus response.

Duque will be probed for alleged lapses that led to deaths of medical workers and for “confusing and delayed” reporting of virus cases, Ombudsman Samuel Martires said in a statement Wednesday. Supposed delays in buying medical gears and in releasing financial benefits for infected health workers will also be investigated, he said.

The health agency said it will address the allegations at a briefing later in the day. It said earlier this week that it’s committed to full transparency in reporting virus infections.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.