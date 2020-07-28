(Bloomberg) -- Philippine health authorities warned hospitals and infirmaries risk getting overwhelmed as admissions are rising for Covid-19, including other illnesses.

Covid and non-Covid beds are close to 50% capacity nationwide, falling in the Health Department’s “warning zone,” Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a virtual briefing on Tuesday. The Philippines added 1,678 new cases, bringing total count to 83,673, the second-highest in Southeast Asia.

“Nationally, our health care system is close to getting overwhelmed. Our doctors, nurses and those who look after us in the hospitals will get tired,” Vergeire said.

While bed occupancy and ventilator usage nationwide are “manageable,” intensive care and ward beds are in the higher “danger zone” category for the capital region and neighboring provinces south of Manila with occupancy above 70%.

Note: WHO Raises Alarm as Philippines’ Covid Cases Swamp Hospitals (1)

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.