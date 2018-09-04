(Bloomberg) -- Inflation in the Philippines exceeded 6 percent for the first time in nine years in August, increasing the odds of another interest-rate hike.

Consumer prices rose 6.4 percent from a year ago, Philippine Statistics Authority head Lisa Grace Bersales said on Wednesday. That exceeded the forecasts of all 15 economists in a Bloomberg survey. The official release of the data was delayed by more than an hour due to technical issues.

With oil trading near $70 a barrel and rice prices remaining elevated, the central bank is under pressure to act to restrain inflation. Governor Nestor Espenilla, who delivered a 50 basis-point rate increase last month, has said he is prepared to take more action.

