(Bloomberg) -- Philippine inflation will likely breach the 2%-4% target range through the third quarter on the back of higher food and fuel prices, potentially delaying any monetary easing from the central bank this year.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said on Friday that price gains could temporarily accelerate above 4% in the next two quarters as adverse weather conditions hit farm output and stoke food costs. Rising oil prices could push up transport fares, while minimum wage may also increase, it said in a statement after inflation quickened for a second month in March to 3.7%.

The gauge was still within the central bank’s target and was lower than the 3.8% median estimate of economists in a Bloomberg survey. Rice inflation, however, flashed a more worrying signal, soaring further to a fresh 15-year high of 24.4% from 23.7% the previous month, the statistics agency reported.

“The Monetary Board will consider the latest inflation outturn in its upcoming monetary policy meeting on April 8,” the central bank said. It was a change in language from its statement last month, when it said it’s “appropriate to keep the BSP’s monetary policy settings unchanged in the near term amid the improvement in inflation conditions.”

Its outlook on inflation also changed from past statements when it expected price gains to return to the target range in the third quarter after a spike in the April-June period.

All 18 economists in a Bloomberg survey see the policy rate being kept at a 17-year high of 6.5% at the next policy meeting. On Thursday, the government slashed its economic growth forecasts for this year and next, noting that higher-for-longer prices and borrowing costs will damp consumption and investment.

There’s been growing wariness within the BSP and its neighboring central banks that inflation may continue to be stubborn this year, as the El Nino drought hits agricultural output and geopolitical tensions push up global oil prices.

Weaker currencies could also stoke import costs, with the Philippines relying on inbound shipments for much of its food and fuel requirements. The peso fell as much as 0.5% against the dollar on Friday to 56.69, the lowest in five months.

BSP Governor Eli Remolona last month said that it’s still too soon to declare victory against inflation as latest data have yet to provide sufficient assurance that inflation has settled comfortably within the 2%-4% target.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said in an interview with Bloomberg News in March that inflation remains the country’s biggest problem and that it’s too soon for the central bank to bring down borrowing costs.

