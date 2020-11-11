(Bloomberg) -- Philippine financial markets will be closed on Thursday as Typhoon Vamco barreled into the main Luzon island overnight, killing at least one person and flooding parts of the capital region.

Currency, stocks and bonds trading were suspended after President Rodrigo Duterte halted work in government offices in Metro Manila before Vamco made landfall in Quezon province south of the capital on Wednesday evening. The reservoir water level of Angat dam in Bulacan province has reached critical level, the National Power Corp. said, urging residents to be on alert.

Vamco, the 21st storm to hit the Philippines this year, packed winds as fast as 155 kilometers (96 miles) per hour near the center and gusts of up of 255 kilometers per hour as it traverses Luzon at 25 kilometers per hour, according to the local weather bureau’s 5 a.m. bulletin. The typhoon is tracking a path headed to Vietnam.

Philippines Evacuates Thousands as Typhoon Vamco Nears

The latest storm is lashing regions already battered about two weeks ago by Super Typhoon Goni, which killed at least 25 people and damaged about 18 billion pesos ($373 million) of infrastructure and farm output. More than 100,000 people are still displaced because of previous weather disturbances, disaster-response agencies said.

An average of 20 cyclones pass through disaster-prone Philippines every year, which can complicate the nation’s fight against the coronavirus as hundreds of thousands of people are evacuated from typhoon-hit areas. In 2013, Super Typhoon Haiyan struck the Southeast Asian nation and killed more than 6,300 people.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.