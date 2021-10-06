(Bloomberg) -- Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo declared her bid for the nation’s top post, seeking to lead the opposition against President Rodrigo Duterte’s candidate in the 2022 elections.

Robredo, 56, who was elected separately from Duterte and currently chairs the opposition party, said in a livestreamed briefing that she will file her candidacy by the Oct. 8 deadline.

She joins a crowded contest for the Philippine presidency next year, with other candidates like Senator Manny Pacquiao, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno and former Senator Bongbong Marcos earlier declaring their bids. President Duterte also earlier said that his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, will run to succeed him. The next president will oversee the Southeast Asian nation’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

A lawyer and social activist with an economics degree, Robredo has been among the most critical voices against Duterte, calling out his administration for “selling out” to China, and describing his drug war “a massive failure.”

