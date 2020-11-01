(Bloomberg) -- The Philippine peso’s rally has defied the odds as the global pandemic raged. Now as the currency stalls, the nation’s trade data could bring a second wind.

A widening current account surplus and narrowing trade gap helped propel the peso to the top of the Asia-Pacific currency leader board by mid-2020. The bullish trend continued through August even as the coronavirus disrupted global supply chains.

But the economic impact of the pandemic is biting. The country has recorded the second-worst outbreak in Southeast Asia and is limiting the movement of people in its capital through November. Overseas remittances -- typically a currency tailwind -- have slumped as Filipinos working abroad have less to send home.

This week’s trade data could be key to a turn in the peso’s fortunes between now and year end. Remittances are unlikely to deliver the customary boost heading into the holiday season, but a narrowing in the trade deficit due to a continued slump in imports could compensate, according to analysts at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.

“The improving trade balance could be sufficient to see a return of peso strength into Christmas,” Dhiraj Nim and Khoon Goh wrote in a note dated Oct. 26.

The peso may also benefit if risk appetite for Asian assets picks up once the U.S. election is out of the way.

“The outlook for the Philippine peso is still quite constructive, and renewed portfolio flows may provide another wave of strength in coming weeks,” said Christy Tan, market strategist at National Australia Bank Ltd. in Singapore. She sees dollar-peso ending December at 48.0.

The Philippines trade balance for September is due Wednesday, and the deficit is forecast to narrow to $1.933 billion from $2.076 billion prior.

Below are the key Asian economic data and events due this week:

Monday, Nov. 2: Australian building approvals and job advertisements, New Zealand building permits, Japan manufacturing PMI, China Caixin manufacturing PMI, Indonesia CPI, Thailand business sentiment

Tuesday, Nov. 3: RBA monetary policy decision, South Korea CPI, Bank Negara Malaysia policy decision

Wednesday, Nov. 4: Australia retail sales and 3Q retail sales ex-inflation, New Zealand 3Q average hourly earnings and employment change, Bank of Japan minutes, China Caixin services PMI, Philippine trade balance

Thursday, Nov. 5: Australia trade balance, New Zealand business confidence, Japan services PMI, South Korea BoP current account, Indonesia 3Q GDP, Philippine CPI, Singapore retail sales, Thailand CPI

Friday, Nov. 6: RBA Statement on Monetary Policy, New Zealand 4Q 2-year inflation expectations, Japan labor cash earnings and household spending, China 3Q BoP current account

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.