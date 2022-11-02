(Bloomberg) -- The Philippine peso’s drop is neutral for the nation’s credit rating if inflation is contained and foreign-exchange reserves remain ample, according to Fitch Ratings.

“Peso depreciation itself is broadly neutral for the rating, if the authorities can find a policy mix that contains medium-term inflationary pressures without choking off growth or burning up FX reserves trying to stave off peso depreciation,” said Krisjanis Krustins, a Hong Kong-based director at Fitch.

The peso slid more than 12% this year against the dollar.

Investors are assessing the impact of weaker currencies on the fiscal health of emerging markets, after Sri Lanka defaulted this year. Fitch last week affirmed the Philippines’ investment grade rating of BBB with the negative outlook reflecting risks to economic growth and fiscal path.

While currency depreciation will increase the debt to gross domestic product ratio and stoke inflation in the short term, higher prices of goods and nominal growth can also boost government revenue, Krustins said Wednesday in an emailed response to questions.

Currency Intervention

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ participation in the currency market is limited to tempering the exchange rate’s sharp moves, it said in a statement Wednesday. The monetary authority “does not target nor avoid any level of the peso and does not alter currency trends.”

Another $30 billion in FX reserves can be used to defend the peso before concern over the stockpile’s adequacy emerges, Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group in Singapore, wrote in a note last week.

BSP has used up about $12 billion to intervene in the FX market this year, ANZ estimated.

