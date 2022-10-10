(Bloomberg) -- The Philippine peso is holding onto support near a record low as the central bank steps up its efforts to contain the currency’s slide.

The peso dropped Monday but is trading a fraction stronger than its current all-time low of 59 per dollar, a support level that has now held for almost two weeks. The currency has tumbled more than 13% this year, the worst performer in Asia after the yen and South Korean won.

The central bank said Sunday it may require lenders to provide more documents to support foreign-exchange transactions and to increase reporting frequency. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has been “very active” in the FX market to curb excessive volatility and stem the peso’s losses, Governor Felipe Medalla said Friday.

The peso has slumped versus the dollar this year -- joining the vast majority of currencies around the world -- as a hawkish Federal Reserve raises interest rates to contain inflation, sending Treasury yields higher.

“If we see further bouts of dollar strength from here, either on continued US macro resilience or broader haven demand, current resistance for USD/PHP at 59 may still be breached intermittently,” said Yanxi Tan, a currency strategist at Malayan Banking Bhd. in Singapore.

