(Bloomberg) -- The Philippine central bank is committed to its inflation target, policy board member Felipe Medalla said, defending the central bank’s measured pace of interest-rate hikes aimed at calming financial markets.

“We can have disagreements in many things but there’s one area where we should never have any disagreement on: that we are an inflation-targeting central bank and we take inflation targets extremely seriously,” said Medalla, who is also an economics professor.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has faced criticism it’s been slow to raise interest rates despite a pick-up in inflation and the peso’s slump to a 12-year low. The central bank is set to miss its 2 percent to 4 percent inflation target this year. Data on Thursday will likely show consumer-price growth accelerated to 4.8 percent in June from a year ago, according to the median estimate of 17 economists in a Bloomberg survey.

Read: Challenges Mount in Philippine Central Bank Chief’s 2nd Year

Here are some of Medalla’s comments from an interview in Manila on Tuesday:

On inflation: “We didn’t react because we saw that six months to 18 months ahead it will return on its own”

On financial markets: “Why did we raise rates anyway? Because of the currency – the forex markets and global markets became more volatile.”

On Fed policy: “Should we match Fed increases point by point? If they hike by X should we raise by X? The answer is clearly no, because our economy is very different from theirs.”

On the peso: “The entire idea behind inflation targeting is that you must accept greater exchange rate flexibility. The text book says policy should largely ignore the exchange rate unless the exchange rate itself becomes a major threat to the ability to hit the target.”

The two rate increases weren’t meant to quell inflation but to react to markets “and to correct for past developments. Remember QE got us to things we won’t normally do so it has to be understood from the background of unconventional policies that got us here to begin with and our reaction to that now is to normalize.”

On reserve ratio cuts: Bangko Sentral raised reserve requirements during height of QE but with U.S. tightening now, it had to start cutting ratio “because what brought us to raising was precisely the unconventional policies which created unprecedented huge inflows which got us to double our international reserves.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Siegfrid Alegado in Manila at aalegado1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net;Clarissa Batino at cbatino@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.