(Bloomberg) -- Manila Electric Co., the Philippines’ largest power retailer, is expected to recover from last year’s 30% profit drop as the economy reopens, its chairman said on Monday.

Net income last year fell to 16.3 billion pesos ($335 million) from 23.3 billion pesos in 2019, its first profit drop since 2008, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Chairman Manuel Pangilinan said that while he sees a better year ahead, the company will be in a better position to give earnings guidance in the middle of 2021. Manila Electric shares rose as much as 5.7% in Monday’s session before closing 1.1% higher.

The electricity supplier for the capital region and nearby provinces increased its fourth quarter profit by 2% to 5.06 billion pesos, despite a 21% decline in revenue to 61.1 billion pesos, it said. Energy sales fell 7% last year, dragged by a 20% decline in commercial sales. Residential sales increased 13% in 2020.

