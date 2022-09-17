(Bloomberg) -- The executive secretary of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. resigned, triggering a change in his administration barely three months after coming to power.

Vic Rodriguez stepped down effective immediately, press secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said in a statement on Saturday. Rodriguez cited family reasons in his resignation letter, Cruz-Angeles said.

He will remain among the leader’s close aides as Marcos named him presidential chief of staff, the press secretary said. That will shift Rodriguez into a role supervising day-to-day operational support to the presidency, from one that previously managed the executive branch and signs orders.

Rodriguez came under Senate scrutiny recently following controversy involving sugar importation.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.