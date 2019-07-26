(Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has rejected a measure that guarantees permanent employment to workers, his spokesman Salvador Panelo told reporters Friday.

Duterte departs from a campaign promise to end contractual jobs, a move that his economic managers and business groups warned will deter investors. The measure would have banned companies from subcontracting jobs and required them to get a license before hiring short-term employees.

Economic managers earlier said the labor bill should be tweaked to also benefit employers. Business groups and foreign chambers also opposed the proposal, saying it may force companies to cut jobs.

Duterte in May 2018 signed an executive order that prohibits illegal contracting and subcontracting.

