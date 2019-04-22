(Bloomberg) -- Philippines agencies are combing through collapsed buildings and cracked structures after a magnitude 6.3 earthquake on Monday killed at least 10 people.

Search and rescue operations continue in a collapsed supermarket in Pampanga province where as many as 30 people were feared trapped, Governor Lilia Pineda told local radio DZMM.

The quake, which struck Zambales province north of the capital at 5:11 p.m. local time on Monday, was felt all the way to the southern areas of Batangas and Cavite, the state disaster-monitoring agency said. As many as 406 aftershocks have been recorded since, DZMM reported.

President Rodrigo Duterte suspended government work in Metro Manila on Tuesday “to ease up the load of the public transport system,” his spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a mobile-phone message. Several schools in the capital and neighboring provinces also suspended classes, according to announcements posted on Facebook.

Financial markets will be open and there will be regular clearing and settlement, central bank Governor Benjamin Diokno said in a mobile-phone message. Train lines that suspended operations after the quake resumed operations on Tuesday.

Located along the Pacific Ring of Fire, the Philippines is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. In 2013, a major tremor hit Cebu and Bohol provinces in central Philippines, killing more than 200 people.

