(Bloomberg) -- The Philippine central bank is poised to extend its interest-rate pause for a third straight meeting, as the focus shifts to when the authority might start easing monetary policy amid cooling price pressures.

All 20 analysts in a Bloomberg survey see the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas keeping its benchmark target rate at 6.5% on Thursday.

While headline inflation at 2.8% in January is well within the central bank’s 2%-4% target range, policymakers led by Governor Eli Remolona are expected to bide their time — as they await the US Federal Reserve’s policy actions, as well as gauge wider risks from surging food prices.

“Everyone would like to get the rate-cut party started, but the BSP will wait and see what the US Fed will be doing in the coming months,” said Ruben Carlo Asuncion, Union Bank of the Philippines’ chief economist.

The Philippine economy also grew faster than Southeast Asian peers last year even as the central bank continued its aggressive monetary tightening campaign, providing scope for the BSP to keep borrowing costs at a nearly 17-year high and hold off a pivot to easing for now.

Here’s what to watch for at Thursday’s decision from 3 p.m. in Manila:

Inflation

Upside risks to headline inflation from food and transport prices will likely keep monetary authorities on their toes. Rice inflation has surged to a 15-year high, and El Nino-induced drought could disrupt food supply and drive costs up.

“BSP is still vigilant of inflation risks from higher volatile global oil and food prices,” said Lavanya Venkateswaran, senior Asean economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. in Singapore. Inflation could see “some volatility” in the coming months, she said.

Remolona said late last month that the Philippines isn’t out of the woods on inflation, as he signaled that rate cuts are unlikely in the first half. The central bank sees inflation possibly breaching its target again next quarter due to the dry spell and positive base effects.

Fed, Peso

The BSP is also expected to take its cue from the Fed on monetary policy easing, as cutting rates too soon could further weaken the peso and fuel inflation. The local currency has fallen 1.4% against the dollar this year.

“We don’t think the BSP can cut ahead of the Fed,” HSBC Holdings Plc economist Aris Dacanay said in a Feb. 7 note. “The current account deficit remains wide, and the saving rate, albeit improving, still needs time to recover.”

Recto also said last week that the Philippines will likely follow the Fed in reducing borrowing costs, adding that the BSP’s current key rate is already “high enough.”

--With assistance from Tomoko Sato.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.