(Bloomberg) -- Cebu Air Inc. resumed hiring cabin crew, anticipating a recovery in air-travel demand as the Philippines eases its coronavirus curbs.

“The airline has reached out and encouraged former CEB cabin crew to apply as the airline gets ready for growth,” the Philippines’ largest budget carrier said in a statement Saturday. The airline unit of conglomerate JG Summit Holdings Inc. has been bringing back domestic travel routes and flight frequencies it had to cut during the pandemic, while also gradually resuming flights to key Asian destinations.

A steady increase in fully-vaccinated Filipinos and a decline in daily Covid-19 cases have led to an easing of quarantine restrictions in many parts of the Philippines, including in the capital region, which accounts for a third of the economy.

Domestic tourism has shown signs of a revival, with travelers from the capital Manila now visiting tourist spots, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said in an interview Nov. 11.

