(Bloomberg) -- The Philippine Statistics Authority said it has launched an investigation into an alleged data leak and is assessing what personal data may have been compromised.

An initial review showed that the breach may have affected its community-based monitoring system, which collects and processes data for local government planning.

“The agency is taking additional preventive and containment measures to ensure the security and integrity of all systems and databases that it manages, including shutting down and isolating the system known to have been affected,” National Statistician Dennis Mapa said in a statement on Wednesday.

