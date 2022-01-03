(Bloomberg) -- The Philippine Stock Exchange is troubleshooting a problem with its trading system and working on a solution to restart operations, according to exchange president Ramon Monzon.

The bourse had to suspend trading after 43 brokers were unable to connect to its trading system, Monzon said in a mobile text message to Bloomberg News

Under exchange protocol, if a third or more of its brokers are unable to connect, trading has to be halted, he added. The bourse’s trading platform and front-end system providers are “troubleshooting their respective systems to pinpoint the problem and devise a solution.”

