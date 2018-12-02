(Bloomberg) -- Trading in the Philippine stock market has been delayed due to a technical issue, Paolo Thomas Peralta, market data business analyst at the Philippine Stock Exchange, says by phone.

He didn’t provide further details

Trading at the Philippine bourse usually starts at 9:30 a.m. though still closed as of 10 a.m. on Monday

To contact the reporter on this story: Cecilia Yap in Manila at cyap19@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Divya Balji at dbalji1@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.