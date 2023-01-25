(Bloomberg) -- Philippine stocks rose after trading was delayed due to what the bourse described as a “minor technical” problem.

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index gained as much as 0.5%. The market opened at 10:08 a.m. local time, instead of the usual 9:30 a.m.

“There was a minor technical problem with our front-end engine, which was quickly resolved by our platform provider,” Philippine Stock Exchange President Ramon Monzon said in a text message.

A little more than one year ago, the bourse had to cancel trading for a full day following a system glitch that prevented 43 stock brokers from connecting into its trading platform. Under its protocol, the bourse has to cancel trading if a third or more of its brokers are unable to connect.

The benchmark PSEi entered a bull market on Jan. 13 and is now up 23% from a Sept. 30 low. Philippine equities have benefited from foreign fund inflow, as a weakening U.S. dollar boosts bets inflation already peaked while the central bank has signaled local rate hikes could end this quarter.

