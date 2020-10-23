(Bloomberg) -- Philippine stocks are beating global peers this week after having spent much of the year in the company of the world’s worst-performing equity markets.

The turnaround has been spurred by economic reopenings and a decline in the pace of Covid-19 cases, which saw foreign investors turning net buyers of local stocks on Wednesday after 28 days of selling. The Philippine Stock Exchange Index climbed for a fifth straight day on Friday, taking its advance this week to almost 10%, the most among national equity benchmarks tracked by Bloomberg.

Market watchers had been predicting a rebound in Philippine shares following their underperformance to regional peers, citing a potential rise in consumer spending and positive seasonal returns for local stocks in the fourth quarter. Yet given the concerns about a recovery in corporate earnings, this week’s sharp ascent is already making investors wary.

“The market could still trend up from further economic reopening, slowing Covid cases and healthier earnings” but “valuation is a bit high,” according to Robert Ramos, head of trust and investments group at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. “These are exciting times but people are still on guard with their money.”

The PSEi gauge is now trading at 17.5 times its 12-month estimated earnings, the highest since March 2018, and versus a five-year average multiple of 16.7. It may be tough for the index to go too far beyond 6,400 this year unless a successful coronavirus vaccine is produced, Ramos said.

“This bounce must be validated by earnings for it’s primarily driven by expectations the economy will improve as it further opens up,” says Fitzgerald Aclan, CIO at United Coconut Planters Bank. “If numbers disappoint, we’d move downwards and sideways again.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.