(Bloomberg) -- Philippine Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta has signified his intention to retire early, Supreme Court spokesman Brian Keith Hosaka says in a mobile-phone message.

Peralta, appointed as Supreme Court chief justice in October 2019, plans to retire in March 2021 or a year before the mandatory retirement age of 70 years old, CNN Philippines reported, citing people it didn’t name.

