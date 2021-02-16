(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines’ Supreme Court has dismissed the election protest of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos’ son questioning the outcome of the 2016 vice-presidential race.

The top court, sitting as an electoral tribunal, unanimously voted to junk former Senator Bongbong Marcos’ protest against Vice President and opposition leader Leni Robredo, court spokesman Brian Hosaka said at a televised briefing on Tuesday. Robredo narrowly beat Marcos for the country’s second-highest post in the 2016 elections.

President Rodrigo Duterte has repeatedly said Marcos is his preferred successor should he leave office before his single term ends in 2022, while calling Robredo unfit to lead the country.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.