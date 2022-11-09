(Bloomberg) -- The Philippine economy grew faster than expected in the third quarter, boosting the case for the central bank to tighten monetary policy further to contain inflation amid a sustained demand recovery.

Gross domestic product rose 7.6% in the three months through September from a year ago, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported Thursday, compared to a revised 7.5% in the second quarter. That’s also faster than the 6.2% median estimate in a Bloomberg survey.

The Philippine stock index rose briefly after GDP beat estimates before giving up gains, while the peso fell 0.3% to 58.170 per dollar at 10:56 a.m. local time tracking weakness in regional peers.

Output grew 2.9% last quarter from the April to June period, despite inflation in the July-September period far exceeding the central bank’s 2%-4% target. Consumer spending during the period rose 8% from a year ago, supported by a strong demand recovery.

“Major source of growth from the demand side is from household consumption expenditure,” Economic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan told reporters in Manila on Thursday. The nation is on track to achieve its 2022 growth target of 6.5%-7.5%, he said.

The latest GDP paints a better picture of the economy even as the central bank presses ahead with the most-aggressive policy tightening in two decades to cool price gains. Central bank Governor Felipe Medalla had flagged he will match on Nov. 17 the Federal Reserve’s 75 basis-point rate hike, and signaled openness to continue moving in lockstep with the US monetary authority to defend the peso.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

The Philippines’ stronger-than-expected pickup in 3Q keeps the pressure on Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to continue raising interest rates next month and likely into next year.

-- Tamara Mast Henderson, Asean economist

“It looks like the route that we have taken is taking the economy in the right direction,” President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was cited as saying in Cambodia by his press office.

The Philippines remains among Asia’s bright spots, as rising borrowing costs and a cost-of-living crisis dim the global economic outlook.

The data is “better than expected by a mile as Filipinos bear higher prices and borrowing costs for now,” said Nicholas Mapa, a Manila-based senior economist at ING Groep NV. “4Q GDP likely to still be robust should consumption hold and with the holidays likely to induce spending, we could see another impressive print.”

