(Bloomberg) -- Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc., a Philippine conglomerate run by one of the nation’s richest families, is on the hunt for acquisition targets, part of a push beyond the energy sector.

The Cebu-based company will seek out additional deals in the banking, infrastructure and consumer space, President and Chief Executive Officer Sabin Aboitiz said in an interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“We’re diversifying to the point where power will ultimately be less than 50% of our business,” said Aboitiz, who’s also part of a private sector council advising President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on economic policy. “We want to be the data backbone of the country.”

Aboitiz said the firm’s purchase of Citi’s Philippines consumer business in late 2021 created the building blocks for this strategy. His thinking is that there’s plenty of untapped value in monetizing data on spending habits in Asia’s seventh-most populous nation.

Still, the family isn’t completely abandoning its core business, according to Aboitiz. The company wants to win more gas plant contracts while expanding its work on wind and solar power.

“We want to be 50% renewables by 2030 or so,” Aboitiz said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.