(Bloomberg) -- Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo is keeping her options open regarding the presidential race in 2022.

Robredo said she was ready for the presidency but would decide later on whether to stand as the opposition Liberal Party’s main candidate in elections three years from now, when Filipinos will vote on President Rodrigo Duterte’s successor.

“If you ask me now, I have no plans, but I am leaving everything open,” the vice president said in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Haslinda Amin in Manila Tuesday. “I wouldn’t have ran for the vice presidency if I didn’t feel I was ready for the presidency.”

At the height of questions on his health last month, Duterte said he doesn’t want Robredo to succeed him, describing her as “not capable of running a country.” The vice president has led opposition to Duterte’s drug war that has killed thousands.

Robredo, 54, entered politics as a congresswoman in 2013 -- a year after her husband, Interior Secretary Jesse Robredo, died in a plane crash. A lawyer with an economics degree, she pushed for bills requiring officials to fully disclose their wealth and allowing citizens to participate in local policy making.

The vice president won on an anti-poverty platform, promising to help those in the fringes of society. However she has received below-majority popularity ratings in the first three years of her term based on surveys from Social Weather Stations, while Duterte’s rating recently hit a new high of +68.

Election Challenge

“Robredo is not presenting the full dose of the alternatives to Duterte,” said Segundo Romero, a political scientist at Ateneo de Manila University. “If you look at social media, opposition to Duterte is already high decibel, yet the opposition leader stays at mid-range. That’s why she’s not generating the high levels of approval.”

Robredo has said she’s determined to finish her six-year term in the face of an election protest from the late dictator’s son Ferdinand Marcos Jr., whom she narrowly defeated in 2016 and who’s preferred by Duterte to be his elected successor.

The second woman to win the post, Robredo is also under investigation by the Justice Department after the police filed a sedition complaint against her for supposedly plotting with priests and opposition members to oust Duterte. A supporter of the president also earlier threatened to impeach her for supporting a probe on the drug war.

China Opposition

The Philippines’ second-highest official also spoke out against Duterte’s pro-China stance, urging the president to assert the nation’s claims in the disputed South China Sea.

Robredo visited Filipino fishermen who were left stranded at sea after their boat collided with a Chinese vessel in disputed waters last month. Duterte described the collision as a “maritime incident,” prompting criticisms of his friendly China policy from opposition politicians including the vice president.

