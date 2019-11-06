(Bloomberg) -- Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo said she accepts President Rodrigo Duterte’s offer for her to co-chair the nation’s anti-illegal drugs commission.

“I accept this task given by the president,” Robredo said in a televised speech in Manila. “I didn’t ask for this. But if this is the opportunity to stop the killing of the innocent and deliver justice, I’ll carry this.”

Duterte Appoints Philippine Opposition Leader as Anti-Drug Chief

